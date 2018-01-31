January 31, 2018

Man extremely critical after shooting outside Philly high school basketball game

Lincoln High School in Northeast Philly was on lockdown for about an hour after the shooting Wednesday afternoon

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Shootings Schools
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Police Car Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Staff

A Philadelphia police cruiser.

A Northeast Philadelphia high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired outside of the building during a basketball game, Philadelphia police said.

NBC10 reported that a 32-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg after a large fight broke out in the parking lot outside Lincoln High School on Ryan Avenue around 3:50 p.m. 

An initial altercation inside the building between a group of adults who had been watching the game between Lincoln and Audenried Charter School spilled out into the parking lot and turned into a full-blown brawl between 15 to 20 people, the station reported. At least one person then pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to the report.

Class had already been dismissed when the incident took place.

The lockdown, which began around 3:55 p.m., lasted about an hour, police said.

In a statement around 6:20 p.m., police said a 32-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg and was in extremely critical condition. 

But police could not confirm that the man taken to Nazareth in critical condition was connected with the shooting outside the high school. No injuries were listed in the initial police report provided to PhillyVoice.

The man was taken to Nazareth Hospital by a private vehicle, police said. NBC10 reported that he was transferred from Nazareth to Temple University Hospital.

Several shell casings were found outside the building. The school was placed on lockdown because the game was taking place and it was not known whether the shooter went inside the building after the incident, police said.

NBC10 reported that officers searched through hallways and checked students' bags.

"They were patting kids down," student Nya Griffin told the station. "If you didn't have your ID they would put you in a certain room. They were placing a kid that said their brother was in the incident into another room to talk about it."

No students were involved in the initial fight, according to the report.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. There were no arrests or weapons found, police said.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shootings Schools Northeast Philly Crime Police Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Attorney: Horse-punching client getting treatment for alcohol addiction
Horse Punchers

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Five matchups to watch, when the Eagles have the ball
012917EricRowe

Eagles

Photos: An Eagles/Patriots rivalry that pits even the colonists against each other
Carroll - Betsy Ross Eagles Flag

Fashion

Historic Philadelphia dress collection featured on 'Strange Inheritance'
Darnell Collection

Sixers

Sixers' loss to Bucks shows how ugly things can get without Joel Embiid
012918-JustinAnderson-USAToday

Hackers

ATMs spew piles of cash in hackers' 'jackpotting' scheme
01302018_Diebold_Opteva_562_wiki

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.