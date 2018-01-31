Man extremely critical after shooting outside Philly high school basketball game

A Northeast Philadelphia high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired outside of the building during a basketball game, Philadelphia police said.

NBC10 reported that a 32-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg after a large fight broke out in the parking lot outside Lincoln High School on Ryan Avenue around 3:50 p.m.

An initial altercation inside the building between a group of adults who had been watching the game between Lincoln and Audenried Charter School spilled out into the parking lot and turned into a full-blown brawl between 15 to 20 people, the station reported. At least one person then pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to the report.

Class had already been dismissed when the incident took place.



The lockdown, which began around 3:55 p.m., lasted about an hour, police said.

In a statement around 6:20 p.m., police said a 32-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg and was in extremely critical condition.

But police could not confirm that the man taken to Nazareth in critical condition was connected with the shooting outside the high school. No injuries were listed in the initial police report provided to PhillyVoice.

The man was taken to Nazareth Hospital by a private vehicle, police said. NBC10 reported that he was transferred from Nazareth to Temple University Hospital.

Several shell casings were found outside the building. The school was placed on lockdown because the game was taking place and it was not known whether the shooter went inside the building after the incident, police said.

NBC10 reported that officers searched through hallways and checked students' bags.



"They were patting kids down," student Nya Griffin told the station. "If you didn't have your ID they would put you in a certain room. They were placing a kid that said their brother was in the incident into another room to talk about it."

No students were involved in the initial fight, according to the report.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. There were no arrests or weapons found, police said.