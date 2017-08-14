Odd News Police
August 14, 2017

Philadelphia man falls into 10-foot sinkhole while trying to block it off

By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man who fell into a sinkhole in Strawberry Mansion says he was putting traffic cones around it because he was worried about the safety of children playing outside.

Eugene Clark tells WCAU-TV he was near the sinkhole Saturday night when the asphalt gave way and he tumbled 10 feet (3 meters) into it.

The 58-year-old calls it a "shocking situation to be in."

Clark has injuries to his ankle, wrist and lower back. He says a city firefighter pulled him out about an hour later with his bare hands "like Hercules."

He says the water department recently came out to deal with other issues on the street but never fixed the sinkhole. The department says there appears to be a sewer line leak and they will look at the hole this week.

