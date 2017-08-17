Police Shootings
08172017_Robert_SHeets_PSP Credit/Pennsylvania State Police

Robert Sheets, of Quarryville, Lancaster County, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, according to a report. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

August 17, 2017

Man survives after being shot two days in a row, Pennsylvania police say

Police Shootings Lancaster County Pennsylvania State Police
By PhillyVoice Staff

A Pennsylvania man who shot another man in the chest and was upset he didn’t die returned the next day and shot him in the head, police say.

The victim survived both attacks.

Robert Sheets, of Quarryville, Lancaster County, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide.

A warrant is out for his arrest.

Citing an affidavit it obtained, LancasterOnline.com reported that the injured man went with Sheets, 29, to a home late Monday. The victim alleged Sheets took him into the woods and shot him. The man told police he awoke hours later and yelled for help. That’s when he alleged Sheets returned and shot him in the head.

After waking again, disoriented, he walked away before he was discovered in a cornfield Wednesday night and taken to a hospital, the news outlet reported.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

081617DougPederson

Eagles 53-man roster projection after three weeks of training camp

Protests

01-0812316_Rizzo_Carroll.jpg

BLM: 'We're tearing the Rizzo statue down and it's coming down soon'

Police

08152017_OCNJ_Seagull

Conflicting stories in Ocean City police probe of man's fatal attack on seagull

Heart Health

Almonds

Penn State researchers find handful of almonds a day could boost 'good cholesterol'

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.