Man in wheelchair dies after rolling into lake at Pennsylvania state park

A man rolled to his death at a Pennsylvania state park on Sunday afternoon.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, the man was in a wheelchair and visiting Codorus State Park near Gettysburg at around 5 p.m.

At some point, the man, who was with caregivers, rolled off a dock and into Lake Marburg.

Attempts to rescue and revive him were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Authorities have not yet identified the man or specified his cause and manner of death, as they are awaiting notification of his next of kin.

Park rangers are still investigating the death.