Investigations Deaths
Codorus State Park Google Maps/Street View

Codorus State Park in York County, Pennsylvania.

October 16, 2017

Man in wheelchair dies after rolling into lake at Pennsylvania state park

Investigations Deaths York County Pennsylvania Parks
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

A man rolled to his death at a Pennsylvania state park on Sunday afternoon.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, the man was in a wheelchair and visiting Codorus State Park near Gettysburg at around 5 p.m.

At some point, the man, who was with caregivers, rolled off a dock and into Lake Marburg.

Attempts to rescue and revive him were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Authorities have not yet identified the man or specified his cause and manner of death, as they are awaiting notification of his next of kin.

Park rangers are still investigating the death.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

101617DougPederson

Eagles are all alone atop the NFC

Public Health

10122017_Rat_Squad2_FB

In Philly, he wages war on a never-ending tide of rats

Musicians

Max Weinberg

Max Weinberg: thundering till the end

Videos

Police Jump

Video: Dude jumps on back of cop car at Temple tailgate

Escapes

Limited - Iberostar Jamaica

$909 & up -- Jr. Suite: Iberostar Jamaica Escape incl. Air

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.