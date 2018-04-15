April 15, 2018

Man, woman shot inside South Jersey home after kids go missing, authorities say

Children's father shot and killed by police after chase, according to reports

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Shootings Police
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting inside a Camden County home on Saturday morning after two young kids went missing from the residence, authorities say.

Reports say the children's father, who was later shot and killed by police after a chase, is a suspect in the shooting.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says they responded to the home on Woodhaven Way in Winslow Township and found the man, Derek White, 47, dead and an unidentified woman, 26, seriously wounded. Both had been shot.

The woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unclear.

Police learned that two children, ages two and three, went missing from the home around 4:30 a.m. and were last seen with their father, a 55-year-old man from Pennsville..

Officers say they saw the father's vehicle near the home and started a chase, which ended in Millville, Cumberland County.

According to NBC10, police shot the unidentified man when the chase ended and he got out of his vehicle. A witness told the news station that police told him to put his hands up and when he got out of his vehicle, the officers opened fire.

The man was taken to Inspira Hospital and pronounced dead.

The kids were located safely around 12:30 p.m. in Salem County. Authorities have not provided details on the relationship between the father, the injured woman and White.

