Find Girl Scout cookie cocktails and desserts at Manayunk restaurants

If you're the type of person who waits all year for Girl Scout cookie season, then you won't want to miss this event in Manayunk.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, the neighborhood will kick off its "Girl Scout Cookie Month." Restaurants and bars will offer dishes and cocktails made with the baked treats.

Bourbon Blue has already announced it will be making drinks like the Caramel Delight Decadence and desserts like the Thin Mint S’mores, where toasted marshmallow is layered between Thin Mints, then dipped in chocolate ganache.

Other participating locations will also use the various Girl Scout cookies in unique and delicious ways. A portion of proceeds from each creation will go to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

If you just want to pick up a box of your favorite cookies, stop by one of the Girl Scout booths scattered along Main Street in Manayunk.



Troops will also be selling cookies every Thursday evening in February from 6-8 p.m. in the neighborhood.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Pay-as-you-go

Main Street, Manayunk, Philadelphia, PA 19127