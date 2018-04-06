April 06, 2018

Marine from Philly suburbs killed in helicopter crash

By Daniel Craig
U.S. Marines Capt. Samuel A. Schultz U.S. Marines Corps/Contributed Art

U.S. Marines Capt. Samuel A. Schultz, 28, of Huntington Valley. Schultz was killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday along with three other marines.

Four marines, including one from the Philadelphia suburbs, were killed in a helicopter during a training mission Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

Capt. Samuel A. Schultz, 28, of Huntingdon Valley, died when the CH-53E Super Stallion went down somewhere in the vicinity of El Centro, California, military officials said. Shultz, a pilot, joined the Marines in 2012 and previously served at stations in Florida, Texas and North Carolina.

Also killed in the crash were First Lt. Samuel D. Phillips, 27, of North Carolina, Gunnery Sgt. Derik R. Holley, 33, of Ohio, and Lance Cpl. Taylor J. Conrad, 24, of Louisiana.

"The hardest part of being a Marine is the tragic loss of life of a fellow brother-in-arms," said Col. Craig Leflore in a press release. "My deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of Capt. Samuel Shultz, 1st Lt. Samuel Phillips, Gunnery Sgt. Derik Holley, and Lance Cpl. Taylor Conrad."

The Marines Corps said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The helicopter took off from an airfield in San Bernardino County to practice landings in so-called "unimproved zones."

The military's CH-53E helicopter has crashed before; most recently, one of the aircrafts went down in Japan in October, 2017. Japanese officials expressed outrage when the military resumed flight operation a week after the crash occurred.

Daniel Craig
