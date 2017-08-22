People Military
People Kate Upton Carlos Osorio/AP

Model and actress Kate Upton takes part in a "workout with the Marines" to raise awareness for Marine Week, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Detroit. Upton, fiancee of Detroit Tigers pitcher and Wins for Warriors founder Justin Verlander, and other Tigers Wives participated in a scaled-down workout led by Gunnery Sergeant Sara Pacheco to help support and promote the 2017 Wins for Warriors Patriot Ruck, taking place Saturday, Sept. 9 in Detroit.

August 22, 2017

Marines fitness instructor puts Kate Upton through her paces

People Military United States Marines Kate Upton Associated Press
By Mike Householder
Associated Press

DETROIT — The U.S. Marines have led Kate Upton through a workout in Detroit that left the exhausted supermodel on her back in the grass.

Upton struggled a bit at the end, but was able to complete Tuesday's training routine that involved a series of aerobic exercises and running as her fiance, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, watched from afar. Upton joined several other Tigers players' wives and significant others in the session at Wayne State University's athletic complex.

The workout, which Upton says was "very hard," was led by a Marine Corps fitness instructor and designed to promote Marine Week Sept. 6-10, in Detroit. When it was over, the three-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model collapsed to the ground in an embrace with a fellow workout warrior.

