Massive sinkhole swallows signs, sidewalk in Philly suburbs

Commuters traveling through King of Prussia on Tuesday may want to find an alternate route.

Upper Merion police said a sinkhole formed near Shaffer Road on the northbound side of Route 202.

Police posted a photo of the sinkhole, which was filled with water and engulfed a large chunk of the roadway, part of the sidewalk, a stop sign and a one-way sign.

Water and highway officials were called to the scene.

According to CBS3, no injuries were reported at the scene.

6ABC reports the sinkhole was caused by a water main break.