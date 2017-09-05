Massive sinkhole swallows signs, sidewalk in Philly suburbs

September 05, 2017
Commuters traveling through King of Prussia on Tuesday may want to find an alternate route.
Upper Merion police said a sinkhole formed near Shaffer Road on the northbound side of Route 202.
Police posted a photo of the sinkhole, which was filled with water and engulfed a large chunk of the roadway, part of the sidewalk, a stop sign and a one-way sign.
Water and highway officials were called to the scene.
Shaffer Rd between Kingwood Rd. and DeKalb Pike (Rt. 202) closed due to sinkhole & water main break. Highway Dept. and Aqua are on location pic.twitter.com/o8N5ZvMvTM— Upper Merion Police (@UMerionPD) September 5, 2017
According to CBS3, no injuries were reported at the scene.
6ABC reports the sinkhole was caused by a water main break.