Sinkholes Transportation
King of Prussia sinkhole Upper Merion Police/Twitter

This sinkhole formed on Route 202 in King of Prussia on Tuesday morning.

September 05, 2017

Massive sinkhole swallows signs, sidewalk in Philly suburbs

Sinkholes Transportation King of Prussia Roads Philadelphia Driving
By PhillyVoice Staff

Commuters traveling through King of Prussia on Tuesday may want to find an alternate route.

Upper Merion police said a sinkhole formed near Shaffer Road on the northbound side of Route 202.

Police posted a photo of the sinkhole, which was filled with water and engulfed a large chunk of the roadway, part of the sidewalk, a stop sign and a one-way sign. 

Water and highway officials were called to the scene.

According to CBS3, no injuries were reported at the scene.

6ABC reports the sinkhole was caused by a water main break.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

0902ClevelandBrowns

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2017 edition

Nursing Homes

09052017_DresherHill_mousetrap

Veteran's family: Suburban nursing home has 'gross' mice problem

Made in America

Milos MIA

Made in America 2017: highlights and low points

Katie's Baby

Katie_Gagnon_Iron

The final countdown: 5 ways to pass the time when you’re waiting for your baby

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.