May 03, 2018

Mayor Kenney announces details for third Philly Free Streets

By John Kopp
Carroll - Philadelphia Free Streets Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Pedestrians and cyclists enjoyed a vehicle-free South Street between the Delaware and Schuylkill Rivers during the Philadelphia Free Streets event on Sept. 24, 2016.

Philly Free Streets – a burgeoning annual event when certain streets are closed to vehicular traffic – will return for its third iteration later this year.

The next Philly Free Streets will be held Saturday, August 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on an eight-mile round trip route between City Hall and Erie Avenue on North Broad Street.

Pedestrian and bicyclists will be able to traverse the streets without worrying about cars. Children can play games or engage in various activities located throughout the route.

"I am thrilled to announce that we are bringing back Philly Free Streets – and it's going to be even bigger than before," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "I encourage all Philadelphians to join me in walking or biking along North Broad Street to explore a historic and diverse corridor of the city."

This summer's event, which will be sponsored by AARP Pennsylvania, will include programming to highlight how effective street design encourages more walking and biking that, in turn, promotes healthy, livable neighborhoods, officials said.

The annual event was inspired by the open streets that organically occurred during the papal visit in 2015, when scores of city streets were closed for security reasons. Each year, city officials want to move the route to different portions of the city.

The first Philly Free Streets event brought some 30,000 people onto South Street, the Schuylkill River Trail, MLK Drive and West Fairmount Park in September 2016. 

Last October, the city closed a stretch of roads that connected Old City to Fairhill, passing through several neighborhoods. 

Some taxes, fees additional.