SNL Melissa McCarthy
McCarthy SNL Rosalind O'Connor/AP

This May 9, 2017 photo provided by NBC Universal shows Melissa McCarthy as Shawn Spicer posing for promos for Saturday Night Live backstage in New York. McCarthy will host the show this weekend.

May 12, 2017

WATCH: Melissa McCarthy mocks Sean Spicer with motorized podium

The comedian was captured on video Friday riding a motorized podium in midtown while dressed as Spicer

SNL Melissa McCarthy New York Comedy Associated Press
By People
Associated Press

NEW YORK — Melissa McCarthy has gone into the streets of Manhattan to lampoon White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The comedian was captured on video Friday morning riding a motorized podium in midtown while dressed as Spicer, presumably a sequence that will air when McCarthy hosts the next "Saturday Night Live."


In the video, McCarthy is seen gliding in the middle of traffic in front of the Time Warner Center, not far from Rockefeller Center, the longtime home of NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

NBC would not comment on the video.

And, there's this:


Spicer has been a frequent target of McCarthy, who has mocked him in the past in skits where she fires a water gun at the press corps and uses a lectern to ram a journalist.

People

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Slogan

Slogan

New Jersey slogan: Is 'Garden State' best we can do?

Mental Health

Netflix 13 Reasons Why

Drexel therapist sees flaws, strengths of teen suicide portrayal in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'

Metallica

Metallica

Metallica finally roars back

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.