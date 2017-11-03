Odd News Medical Marijuana
November 03, 2017

Men seeking medical pot bombard Pennsylvania gynecologist's office

By Associated Press

ALTOONA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.

Dr. Liang Bartkowiak tells the Altoona Mirror she was mentioned in the media as being eligible to certify medical marijuana users, and then her office phone started ringing off the hook. It was primarily men on the line.

Bartkowiak tells the newspaper she was shocked, since she's an OB-GYN who treats women exclusively.

A 2016 state law gives people under a doctor's care access to medical marijuana if they suffer from an illness on a list of 17 qualifying conditions.

The law permits pills, oils, vapor or liquid marijuana, but not marijuana in plant form.

Doctors must certify the illness and patients must obtain an identification card from the Health Department.

___

Information from: Altoona Mirror, http://www.altoonamirror.com

