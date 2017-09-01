Courts Politics
Bob Menendez J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., left, accompanied by Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 26, 2016, on the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act, which passed the House Committee on Natural Resources on Wednesday, May 25, 2016, and is designed to address its critical debt crisis.

September 01, 2017

Menendez denied trial-schedule request in corruption case

Courts Politics New Jersey Robert Menendez Senate Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. — A judge in the federal bribery case against Sen. Bob Menendez has rejected his request to schedule the trial so that the New Jersey Democrat will be able to attend critical Senate votes.

Judge William Walls said in his decision filed Friday that he would not "serve as concierge to any party or lawyer." Walls said if Menendez wants to be absent from the trial, he has that right.

Menendez is charged with accepting campaign donations and gifts, including vacation trips, from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, then using his position to lobby for Melgen's business interests. Both men deny wrongdoing.

The trial is scheduled to begin next Wednesday, and the judge had already agreed to accommodate Menendez by scheduling it from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays, except Friday.

Just In

Must Read

Parks

083017_Boxerstrail

Philly becomes first U.S. city to map urban trails on Google Street View

Eagles

012317_Roseman-Pederson_AP

Expect Eagles to 'be active' on waiver wire following upcoming roster cuts

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.