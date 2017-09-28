Politics Courts
Menendez Trial The Evidence Julio Cortez/AP

In this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, in Union Beach, N.J. Menendez is charged with accepting bribes from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for lobbying for Melgens personal and business interests. The judges rulings in this trial have shaped what evidence jurors have heard.

September 28, 2017

Menendez prosecutors seek to tie gifts, donations to actions

Politics Courts United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. — Prosecutors in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez sought Thursday to show that the New Jersey Democrat took actions on behalf of a wealthy donor after the donor gave him gifts and campaign donations.

They showed jurors emails between a Menendez staffer and the son-in-law of the donor who arranged for a $60,000 contribution, part to be donated to a Democratic state committee supporting Menendez and part to be donated to a legal defense fund helping Menendez fight a recall effort.

Prosecutors said the donations in May 2012 occurred shortly before Menendez met with a high-ranking State Department official to discuss a contract dispute in the Dominican Republic involving a cargo screening company owned by the donor, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.

Prosecutors also sought to show that the day after Menendez played golf with Melgen in Florida, a Menendez staffer emailed a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official seeking to stop the donation of cargo screening equipment to the Dominican Republic, a move that could have negatively affected Melgen's company.

Menendez is charged with taking gifts, including free flights and luxury hotel stays, from Melgen in exchange for his political influence.

The two men deny the charges and say the gifts were a result of their longtime friendship and not part of a bribery scheme.

The trial is in its fourth week and is expected to last through October.

Just In

Must Read

Television

6ABC logo

Longtime 6ABC reporter and her cameraman are retiring

Colleges

07-121216_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Drexel pulls Greek life survey after outrage over 'offensive names'

Events

manayunk wall

After cancellation, Manayunk bike race set to return in 2018

Eagles

092517JoeyBosa

Eagles vs. Chargers: Five matchups to watch

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.