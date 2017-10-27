Mermaids will swim with sharks at Adventure Aquarium

The Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, is inviting all ages to believe in mermaids.

For a limited time, aquarium guests will be able to watch a mermaid swim in the Shark Realm, where sandbar, sand tiger, nurse and blacktip sharks reside.

The special event, back by popular demand, runs from Sunday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 12.

Kids will also be able to meet the mermaid up-close on dry land to get a photo or autograph.

Additionally, kids can pose with pirates for a photo, get mermaid or pirate face paint and glitter tattoos, do arts & crafts or pick out a mermaid souvenir from the gift shop.

The mermaid live shows are included with general admission, which is $21 for children and $29 for adults. The Shark Bridge and the 3-D theater are also included in admission.