Metallica salutes Philadelphia after show at Lincoln Financial Field

Tens of thousands of heavy metal fans packed Lincoln Financial Field this weekend for a concert and the band showed its appreciation.

On Friday, Metallica headlined the long-anticipated show with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat. Here's the setlist that the band posted on Twitter:

After the show, Metallica released a thank-you video to fans. The five-minute message features iconic views of the city, including City Hall, Penn's Landing, a Market-Frankford Line train and South Street. Although no words are spoken, shots of fans entering the stadium captures the passion at the venue as an instrumental version of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" plays.

Some scenes from the video were stock footage, no doubt. However, the tribute offers some nice touches that only true Philadelphians would recoginize like twenty-somethings flipping the bird at the camera and local "athletes" shooting bricks at the local court. Check it out:

If you missed the show, the band also shared a taste of the show:



