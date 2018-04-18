April 18, 2018

This Philly teen took Michael B. Jordan to prom, kinda

St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls student got creative to get 'Black Panther' star to be her 'date'

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Getting a date when you go to an all-girls school is not always easy.

Audeva Agyeman, a senior at Philadelphia’s St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls, had a bit of a conundrum when her prom rolled around last Friday, April 13. After procrastinating too long to secure a guy friend who would go with her – they were either busy or already taken on prom night – Agyeman was left dateless as “everyone else said no because they thought it was weird to go to an all-girls school prom,” she told Essence

That didn’t stop her from having the most coveted date there, though. Her solution? A life-size, cardboard cutout of her celebrity crush, “Black Panther” and “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan.

“I decided, let me make a cardboard cutout because I’m always being unique so I knew this would stand out,” Agyeman told the magazine.

The project wasn’t a simple endeavor: Agyeman combed through dozens of Oscars photos to find the best one of Jordan in a tux that matched her black and gold prom dress. Since the prom and her debut with her “date,” the photos have gone viral, as has Agyeman’s call for help to get the chance to meet Jordan in the flesh.

The above Instagram post even got a response from Jordan himself, saying, “This is called commitment!” His comment quickly sent Agyeman, understandably, through an emotional spiral.

Hopefully she’ll get to meet him in real life one day. In the meantime, there’s always SWEAT.

