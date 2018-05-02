May 02, 2018

Watch LIVE: Michelle Obama to address Philly students on College Signing Day

Bradley Cooper, Camilo Cabello among celebs to join

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Michelle Obama
College_Signing_Day_Students_Line_Up_May_2018 John Kopp/PhillyVoice

Thousands of high school students wait to enter the Liacouras Center for College Signing Day on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Former first lady Michelle Obama will deliver the keynote speech to some 8,000 high school seniors.

Thousands of Philadelphia high school seniors lined up outside the Liacouras Center on Wednesday to celebrate the next step toward their careers.

And they will do so with Michelle Obama and more than a dozens celebrities on hand.

The former first lady will address some 8,000 students at Temple University's campus later Wednesday morning, offering encouragement on National College Signing Day.

It marks the fifth straight year that Obama will celebrate College Signing Day, a nationwide event that honors students heading off to professional training programs, college or universities, or the military.

The event mimics National Signing Day – the day when the country's top high school football recruits formally announce where they'll attend college.

Tamir Harper, 18, a senior at Science Leadership Academy, will get to meet Obama before she speaks. He intends to thank her for her service, but also might ask a question or two.

"I'm first going to stop for a minute and acknowledge that she's in front of me," said Harper, who will study political science and secondary education at American University in Washington. "I want to first get some advice from her, because she's made it."

John Kopp/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia high school students file into the Liacouras Center before Michelle Obama's appearance at College Signing Day.


Obama previously celebrated College Signing Day in New York City in 2016 and 2017. Before that, she traveled to Detroit and San Antonio to participate. 

Harper was excited to hear she was coming to Philly.

"It tells us that urban students are not forgotten about," Harper said. "It's absolutely amazing. It tells us that we can continue to move forward."

She will be joined by various celebrities, including Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Camila Cabello, Philadelphia's own Questlove, Kelly Rowland, Rebel Wilson and Zendaya. Several athletes, including former 76er Dikembe Mutombo, former St. Joseph's hoops standout and current Detroit Piston Jameer Nelson and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins also will be on hand.

The event is being hosted by Reach Higher's "Better Make Room" campaign. Reach Higher is an initiative Obama created five years ago to inspire students to take control of their future.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Michelle Obama Temple University Bradley Cooper Robert De Niro Questlove Malcolm Jenkins Dikembe Mutombo Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Parks and Recreation

After a surge in crime, police have shut down Graffiti Pier
Carroll - Graffiti in Philadelphia

Eagles

Report: Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan had surgery
050218TimmyJernigan

Restaurants

Philly restaurant lands on Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 'Hot List'
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these food and drink specials
Tacos

Police

Couple found dead in Bucks County home were murdered, police say
05022018_Kitty_Knight_murders_GM

Eagles

Two Eagles stars (laughably) land on back end of 'NFL Top 100' list
050118LaneJohnson

Escapes

Limited - Fort Myers & Sanibel

$79 & up -- Spring & Summer Hotel Deals in Fort Myers & Sanibe

 **
Limited - Australian Outback

$2495 & up -- Australian Outback & Great Barrier Reef 8-Night Escape

 *
Limited - Washington DC Area

$99 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Summer Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.