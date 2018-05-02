Watch LIVE: Michelle Obama to address Philly students on College Signing Day

Thousands of Philadelphia high school seniors lined up outside the Liacouras Center on Wednesday to celebrate the next step toward their careers.

And they will do so with Michelle Obama and more than a dozens celebrities on hand.

The former first lady will address some 8,000 students at Temple University's campus later Wednesday morning, offering encouragement on National College Signing Day.

It marks the fifth straight year that Obama will celebrate College Signing Day, a nationwide event that honors students heading off to professional training programs, college or universities, or the military.

The event mimics National Signing Day – the day when the country's top high school football recruits formally announce where they'll attend college.

Tamir Harper, 18, a senior at Science Leadership Academy, will get to meet Obama before she speaks. He intends to thank her for her service, but also might ask a question or two.

"I'm first going to stop for a minute and acknowledge that she's in front of me," said Harper, who will study political science and secondary education at American University in Washington. "I want to first get some advice from her, because she's made it."

John Kopp/PhillyVoice Philadelphia high school students file into the Liacouras Center before Michelle Obama's appearance at College Signing Day.

Obama previously celebrated College Signing Day in New York City in 2016 and 2017. Before that, she traveled to Detroit and San Antonio to participate.

Harper was excited to hear she was coming to Philly.

"It tells us that urban students are not forgotten about," Harper said. "It's absolutely amazing. It tells us that we can continue to move forward."

She will be joined by various celebrities, including Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Camila Cabello, Philadelphia's own Questlove, Kelly Rowland, Rebel Wilson and Zendaya. Several athletes, including former 76er Dikembe Mutombo, former St. Joseph's hoops standout and current Detroit Piston Jameer Nelson and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins also will be on hand.

The event is being hosted by Reach Higher's "Better Make Room" campaign. Reach Higher is an initiative Obama created five years ago to inspire students to take control of their future.