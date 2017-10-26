Millennials invited to networking event In the Mix

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, millennials who are 21-and-over can attend a networking event at live performance venue Coda.

Through panel discussions, In the Mix will provide attendees access to local professionals who will share their stories and struggles on their paths to success.

"Philadelphia's millennial population is one of the fastest growing in the country. Thus, In the Mix is using that growth to help young professionals grow into the entrepreneurs and business owners they aspire to be," according to a press release on the event.

Quincy Harris from FOX29's "The Q Show" will be the evening's host.

The panel will include Ryan Dorsey, owner of NOTO, Recess Lounge, Dos Tacos and Maison 208; Kristin Detterline, group editor of Philadelphia Style Magazine; Erin Branche, owner of Lash Bash Philly; and Steve Shea, founder and CEO of Everything Clicks & Ajungo Holdings.

Along with the panel discussions, there will be an open bar, light bites, music and a charity raffle with proceeds benefiting Best Friends Animal Society.

Tickets are $35 in advance online and $45 day-of at the door if available. Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual for the event.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

6-9 p.m. | $35-$45 per person

Coda

1712 Walnut St.

