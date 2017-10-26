Networking Parties
Networking Rawpixel/iStock

Ready to network?

October 26, 2017

Millennials invited to networking event In the Mix

Along with the panel discussions, there will be an open bar, light bites, music, raffles

Networking Parties Philadelphia Millennials
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, millennials who are 21-and-over can attend a networking event at live performance venue Coda. 

Through panel discussions, In the Mix will provide attendees access to local professionals who will share their stories and struggles on their paths to success. 

"Philadelphia's millennial population is one of the fastest growing in the country. Thus, In the Mix is using that growth to help young professionals grow into the entrepreneurs and business owners they aspire to be," according to a press release on the event.

RELATED: New details on the massive Yards Brewery opening

Quincy Harris from FOX29's "The Q Show" will be the evening's host. 

The panel will include Ryan Dorsey, owner of NOTO, Recess Lounge, Dos Tacos and Maison 208; Kristin Detterline, group editor of Philadelphia Style Magazine; Erin Branche, owner of Lash Bash Philly; and Steve Shea, founder and CEO of Everything Clicks & Ajungo Holdings.

Along with the panel discussions, there will be an open bar, light bites, music and a charity raffle with proceeds benefiting Best Friends Animal Society.

Tickets are $35 in advance online and $45 day-of at the door if available. Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual for the event.

In the Mix: Philadelphia

Wednesday, Nov. 1
6-9 p.m. | $35-$45 per person
Coda
1712 Walnut St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102517CJBeathard

Eagles would be wise to beware the heavy underdog

Dreams

Christina Ingram

Mom helps 16-year-old Philly girl tackle a football dream

Crime

John_Ryan

Police looking to identify shooter who killed two teens in South Philly

Dogs

01_102417_HalloweenDogs_Carroll.jpg

Heart-melting, adoptable dogs in Halloween costumes

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.