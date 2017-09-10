Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Contestants vying for the Miss America title displayed some fancy footwear along a New Jersey boardwalk on Saturday.

Large crowds turned out for the traditional "Show Us Your Shoes" parade which featured 51 Miss America hopefuls riding down Atlantic City's boardwalk in convertibles, each sporting creatively decorated shoes to evoke their home state.

The annual parade takes place on the eve of the pageant finale. According to folklore, the event got its start when spectators shouted "Show us your shoes!" to contestants as they walked by, hoping to catch a glimpse of their legs.

The next Miss America will be crowned during Sunday night's nationally televised finale.