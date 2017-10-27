Mob Talk: Ex-wiseguy reveals attempted gangland hit caught on video by the FBI

October 27, 2017
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser present an exclusive interview with a former wiseguy who talks for the first time on YouTube about a gangland hit caught on video and audio tape by the FBI. He takes viewers inside this bloody, attempted hit-gone-bad that targeted a top-ranking mobster. Who carried it out and what was the motive?
Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to see past and future episodes: