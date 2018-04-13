Mob Talk: New form of organized crime boosting opioid epidemic

April 13, 2018
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser reveal a new form of organized crime that is fueling the deadly opioid crisis across the country. Investigators with the Pennsylvania's Attorney General's Office and local police say they are cracking down on pawn shops and professional thieves. "Operation Booster Club" targeted an alleged million-dollar scheme that authorities contend was fueled by greed and opioid addiction.
