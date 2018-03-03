Mob Talk: A potential bombshell for Philly wiseguys

March 03, 2018
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser discuss the latest news around an unfolding FBI investigation. A new FBI cooperator wears a wire on the Philly Mob for three years. Who's on tape and who's not? Did the participants in a big Mob-backed drug operation let down their guard and put other wiseguys in jeopardy? It's a potential bombshell case that could have widespread impact.
