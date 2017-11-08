Mafia Video
11082017_Rembrandt_art_GM Source/Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

"Christ in the Storm on the Sea of Galilee, painted by Rembrandt Van Rijn in 1633, was among 13 artworks stolen in 1990 from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Wiseguys from Boston to Philly are chasing a $10 million reward.

November 08, 2017

Mob Talk: Wiseguys on the trail of $500 million of stolen art?

By PhillyVoice Staff

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser are hot on the trail of $500 million of stolen art. The 1990 theft of 13 works from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston was the biggest art heist in history. Now wiseguys from Beantown to the City of Brotherly Love are chasing a $10 million reward and denying they were involved in the caper. Could one man hold the key to solving the case?

Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes:

NEW EPISODE

PREVIOUS EPISODE

In Episode 8, Anastasia and Schratwieser present an exclusive interview with a former wiseguy who talks for the first time on YouTube about a gangland hit caught on video and audio tape by the FBI. He takes viewers inside this bloody, attempted hit-gone-bad that targeted a top-ranking mobster. Who carried it out and what was the motive?


