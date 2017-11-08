Mob Talk: Wiseguys on the trail of $500 million of stolen art?

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser are hot on the trail of $500 million of stolen art. The 1990 theft of 13 works from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston was the biggest art heist in history. Now wiseguys from Beantown to the City of Brotherly Love are chasing a $10 million reward and denying they were involved in the caper. Could one man hold the key to solving the case?

Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes:



NEW EPISODE

PREVIOUS EPISODE

In Episode 8, Anastasia and Schratwieser present an exclusive interview with a f ormer wiseguy who talks for the first time on YouTube about a gangland hit caught on video and audio tape by the FBI. He takes viewers inside this bloody, attempted hit-gone-bad that targeted a top-ranking mobster. Who carried it out and what was the motive?



