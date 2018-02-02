Molly Schuyler wins WIP's Wing Bowl 26, becomes first to top 500 wings eaten

February 02, 2018
Another year, another Wing Bowl is in the books.
In front of a sellout crowd at the Wells Fargo Center, it was another raucous time in South Philadelphia, full of wingettes, food, booze and a pumped-up Ric Flair.
.@RicFlairNatrBoy proclaims Philly as the best sports town and picks the #Eagles. #WingBowl 🦅🍗 pic.twitter.com/KQJrpzmQfI— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 2, 2018
As for the eating contest itself, it was a three-person race between defending champ The Notorious B.O.B., two-time champ Molly Schuyler and Wing Bowl veteran Tiger Wings & Things. At least at the beginning.
Schuyler, who lost in an upset at Wing Bowl 25, entered the competition looking to not only set a new Wing Bowl record but to hit 500 wings consumed during the 27-minute eating contest. And the diminutive, 127-pound mother of four from California didn't disappoint.
In the end, it was Schuyler in a blowout. She ate a Wing Bowl record 501 wings – never seemed to slow down – on her way to her third title in the last five years.
After the first 14-minute round, those three were the only three to top 200 wings and were in a league of their own, with Schuyler setting a new first-round record of 241 wings:
1. Molly Schulyer
2. Tiger Wings & Things
3. Notorious B.O.B
4. Killer Kennedy
5. Oink-Oink
6. Moe Train
7. Skin and Bones
8. Nadia Whiye 108
9. Ukraine Train
10. Gino Bambino/Kenzo Kev
Check the technique on current leader Molly Schuyler #WingBowl pic.twitter.com/IhXho7iuB9— Nick Vadala (@njvadala) February 2, 2018
And thanks to that furious pace, the winner had pretty much been decided by the end of the second 14-minute round of eating. Here's a look at the Top 5 eaters heading into the final 2-minute eat-off.
1. Molly Schuyler, 455
2. Tiger Wings & Things, 382
3. Notorious B.O.B, 373
4. Killer Kennedy, 233
5. Moe Train, 231
Schuyler, a Nebraska native, ate another 46 in the final round to finish with an incredible 501 wings eaten.
The #WingBowl queen and Her court. pic.twitter.com/xjH0O5REjU— Brian P. Hickey (@BrianPHickey) February 2, 2018
"I didn't think I had it," Schuyler said, adding that she just kept eating.
Tiger Wings & Things finished second and took home $5,000. Defending champ Notorious B.O.B. finished third.
For her efforts, Schuyler won a 2018 Hyundai Sonata from Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown; $5,000 from Steven Singer Jewelers; a championship medal from Steven Singer Jewelers; and a championship ring from Steven Singer Jewelers.
"I'm coming back next year with a boob job," she told the crowd before putting her Wing Bowl 26 crown on.
In the first responders category, it was Bill Boub of the Philadelphia Fire Department, who won a 2018 Harley Davidson for being the top eater in his group. But all the guys from this group were winners, as Steven Singer surprised each of the contestants with a check for $1,000 and a 24k gold-dipped rose.
The Wingette of the Year award went to Katie, who took home a $5,000 :
Katie wins Wingette of the Year, which comes with a $5000 prize #WingBowl pic.twitter.com/iq9halM3iZ— Nick Vadala (@njvadala) February 2, 2018
The best procession, and a $5,000 prize from Steven Singer, went to Ice Man.
The Iceman, who looks just like Doug Pederson, enters on a float with the Eagles logo in ice #WingBowl pic.twitter.com/SMo5Mr6xse— Nick Vadala (@njvadala) February 2, 2018
