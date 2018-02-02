February 02, 2018

Molly Schuyler wins WIP's Wing Bowl 26, becomes first to top 500 wings eaten

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Wing Bowl 26 WIP
38_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Molly Schuyler after she won WIP's Wing Bowl 26 Friday morning at Wells Fargo Center.

Another year, another Wing Bowl is in the books. 

In front of a sellout crowd at the Wells Fargo Center, it was another raucous time in South Philadelphia, full of wingettes, food, booze and a pumped-up Ric Flair.

PHOTOS: WIP's Wing Bowl 26

As for the eating contest itself, it was a three-person race between defending champ The Notorious B.O.B., two-time champ Molly Schuyler and Wing Bowl veteran Tiger Wings & Things. At least at the beginning. 

Schuyler, who lost in an upset at Wing Bowl 25, entered the competition looking to not only set a new Wing Bowl record but to hit 500 wings consumed during the 27-minute eating contest. And the diminutive, 127-pound mother of four from California didn't disappoint.

In the end, it was Schuyler in a blowout. She ate a Wing Bowl record 501 wings – never seemed to slow down – on her way to her third title in the last five years.

After the first 14-minute round, those three were the only three to top 200 wings and were in a league of their own, with Schuyler setting a new first-round record of 241 wings:

1. Molly Schulyer
2. Tiger Wings & Things
3. Notorious B.O.B
4. Killer Kennedy
5. Oink-Oink
6. Moe Train
7. Skin and Bones
8. Nadia Whiye 108
9. Ukraine Train
10. Gino Bambino/Kenzo Kev

And thanks to that furious pace, the winner had pretty much been decided by the end of the second 14-minute round of eating. Here's a look at the Top 5 eaters heading into the final 2-minute eat-off.

1. Molly Schuyler, 455
2. Tiger Wings & Things, 382
3. Notorious B.O.B, 373
4. Killer Kennedy, 233
5. Moe Train, 231

Schuyler, a Nebraska native, ate another 46 in the final round to finish with an incredible 501 wings eaten. 

"I didn't think I had it," Schuyler said, adding that she just kept eating.

Tiger Wings & Things finished second and took home $5,000. Defending champ Notorious B.O.B. finished third.

For her efforts, Schuyler won a 2018 Hyundai Sonata from Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown; $5,000 from Steven Singer Jewelers; a championship medal from Steven Singer Jewelers; and a championship ring from Steven Singer Jewelers.

"I'm coming back next year with a boob job," she told the crowd before putting her Wing Bowl 26 crown on.

RELATED: Wing Bowl 26 recap

In the first responders category, it was Bill Boub of the Philadelphia Fire Department, who won a 2018 Harley Davidson for being the top eater in his group. But all the guys from this group were winners, as Steven Singer surprised each of the contestants with a check for $1,000 and a 24k gold-dipped rose.

The Wingette of the Year award went to Katie, who took home a $5,000 :

The best procession, and a $5,000 prize from Steven Singer, went to Ice Man.


