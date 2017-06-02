Celebrities Politics
Trump-Kathy Griffin N/A/AP

N/A

June 02, 2017

Kathy Griffin shows in New Jersey, Pennsylvania canceled

Celebrities Politics New Jersey Kathy Griffin Donald Trump Pennsylvania Associated Press
By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Backlash against Kathy Griffin continues to grow with at least four theaters announcing Thursday that they had canceled her performances after the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania canceled November shows. The Community Arts Theater in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, posted on its website that the show had been dropped "due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff...."

Sen. Al Franken also dis-invited Griffin from an event promoting his new book, "Giant of the Senate."

"After hearing from many Minnesotans who were rightfully offended, I've come to the conclusion that it would be best for her not to participate in the event we had previously scheduled," the Minnesota Democrat said Thursday, a day after he had said she was still welcome. "I understand why Minnesotans were upset by this, and I take that very seriously."

He said what Griffin did "was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse."

Earlier this week, CNN said Griffin would no longer co-host its live New Year's Eve special from Times Square, a gig she'd had for more than a decade, and another show was canceled at a New Mexico casino. An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended.

Though Griffin, 56, apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday, they were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for posting the images.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday called Griffin "disgusting" and said the photo was "completely outrageous."

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will discuss the photo and video during a press conference scheduled for Friday.

The comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday's images.

Just In

Must Read

Bars

Drinks

A visit to the Philly bar that claims to get you drunk on one drink

Eagles

060117NigelBradham

Mailbag: Eagles 2018 free agents: An early stay or go?

Health

07_021217_TattooConvention_Carroll.jpg

Will I die if I swim at the Jersey Shore after getting a new tattoo?

Food & Drink

Chocolate Hammer of Glory for PBW

Franklin Fountain, Shane Confectionery create treats for Philly Beer Week

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.