Menendez Trial

Sen. Bob Menendez waves to reporters while arriving at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Courthouse for his federal corruption trial, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Newark, N.J.

September 14, 2017

More testimony about free travel expected at Menendez trial

By Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. — Jurors in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy donor are expected to hear more testimony about trips the New Jersey Democrat took at the donor's expense.

On Wednesday, the jury heard a pilot who used to work for Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen testify he took Menendez on several trips on Melgen's private plane to the Dominican Republic.

The pilot also testified he stocked the plane with Evian bottled water when Menendez took the flights because that was his preferred brand.

Prosecutors say the flights were part of a pattern of bribery by Melgen to get Menendez to lobby government officials on behalf of his business interests.

Menendez and Melgen have contended that the gifts were between friends and weren't part of a bribery arrangement.

