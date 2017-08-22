SEPTA Crashes
August 22, 2017

More than 40 injured after SEPTA train crash in Upper Darby

By Associated Press

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — More than 40 people were injured when a train crashed into another train that was parked at a station in suburban Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

An inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, said SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern.

SEPTA said that there have been 42 injuries, including the operator who was treated and released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

In an early morning news briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said at least four people suffered serious injuries. The victims were taken to area hospitals.

There have been no life-threatening injuries reported, according to Redfern.

One passenger told reporters at the scene that the operator of the train was "all banged up." The passenger said "there was blood everywhere."

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

SEPTA said there likely would be service disruptions for the Tuesday morning commute. The Norristown High Speed Line is running local service, operating every 20 minutes between 69th Street Terminal and Norristown Transportation Center. 

Redfern encourages commuters to check the agency's Twitter account for updates. 

In February, four people were injured in a crash near the 69th Street Terminal involving three out-of-service commuter trains. At the time, SEPTA said one train rear-ended another on a loop where trains turn around to get back into service. Cars from that accident derailed and hit a third train on nearby tracks.

This story is developing. Check back for details. 

