People News
Obit-Gloria Fallon Andy Kropa/AP

In this May 23, 2017 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala at Pier Sixty in New York. A spokeswoman for Fallon said Gloria Fallon, mother of Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68 years old.

November 05, 2017

Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — The mother of "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon has died, a day after the show canceled one of its tapings.

A spokeswoman for the host said Gloria Fallon died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68 years old.

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his "biggest fan."

"The Tonight Show" had canceled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son's first night hosting "The Tonight Show" in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show's hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.

