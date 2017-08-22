Movie prop money being passed as real in Pennsylvania town

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Movie prop money is being passed as though it's real in one western Pennsylvania city.

Aliquippa police have posted pictures of a fake $20 bill that was passed at a local business.

Although the bill looks convincingly real otherwise, there is one dead giveaway: The words "Motion Picture Use Only" are printed clearly on the front and back of the bill in question.

Police haven't said if they know where the money came from or who passed it.

It is not against the law to use real U.S. currency in movies and TV shows. But producers of such shows often use fake bills so they don't have to concern themselves with theft or loss, especially when large sums of money appear on screen.