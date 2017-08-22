Odd News Money
fake movie money City of Aliquippa Bureau of Police/Facebook

Aliquippa police posted this picture of a fake $20 bill that was passed at a local business.

August 22, 2017

Movie prop money being passed as real in Pennsylvania town

Odd News Money Pennsylvania Movies Police Associated Press
By Associated Press

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Movie prop money is being passed as though it's real in one western Pennsylvania city.

Aliquippa police have posted pictures of a fake $20 bill that was passed at a local business.

Although the bill looks convincingly real otherwise, there is one dead giveaway: The words "Motion Picture Use Only" are printed clearly on the front and back of the bill in question.

Police haven't said if they know where the money came from or who passed it.

It is not against the law to use real U.S. currency in movies and TV shows. But producers of such shows often use fake bills so they don't have to concern themselves with theft or loss, especially when large sums of money appear on screen.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082217_Byron-Maxwell_AP

Byron Maxwell has some interesting thoughts on the Eagles

Eclipses

01-082117_Eclipse_Carroll-2.jpg

In Philadelphia region, solar eclipse becomes teachable moment as millions look skyward

Solar Eclipse

Donald Trump Solar Eclipse

He did it

Celebrities

People Taylor Swift

Coinciding with solar eclipse, Taylor Swift posts cryptic snake video on emptied social media accounts

Escapes

Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.