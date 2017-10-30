Entertainment Entertainment News
TV Jersey Shore Charles Sykes/AP

This Oct. 24, 2012 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast members, from left, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at a panel entitled "Love, Loss, (Gym, Tan) and Laundry: A Farewell to the Jersey Shore" in New York.

October 30, 2017

MTV reviving its 'Jersey Shore' franchise, southern style

Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — MTV is reviving its "Jersey Shore" franchise, this time down South.

The network said Monday it will debut "MTV Floribama Shore" later this month, following a cast of eight young adults who spent a summer together in Florida's Panama City Beach with the expected personal dramas. It's being made by the same production company as "Jersey Shore," which aired from 2009 to 2012.

"Jersey Shore" was the network's highest-rated original series, making stars of characters like Snooki and The Situation, and spawning worldwide spinoffs like "Warsaw Shore" in Poland.

MTV is becoming the reboot channel, recently reviving "Total Request Live" and "Unplugged." Its new "Siesta Key" is inspired by "Laguna Beach."

"Floribama Shore" debuts Nov. 27, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

