January 08, 2018

History After Hours series returns to Museum of the American Revolution

Museum of the American Revolution Courtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution/PhillyVoice

The Museum of the American Revolution at night.

Museum of the American Revolution's monthly History After Hours series will return on Tuesday, Jan. 16. 

In addition to full access to the museum exhibits, visitors will enjoy extended evening hours from 5 to 8 p.m., themed programs, happy hour specials and games.

Admission is $10.

On Jan. 16, the evening will be themed around the museum’s first limited-run exhibit, "Among His Troops: Washington’s War Tent in a Newly Discovered Watercolor," which is open Jan. 13 through Feb. 19.

The exhibit presents a newly discovered 235-year-old, 7-foot panoramic painting of a 1782 Continental Army encampment.

Activities at January's History After Hours include:

• Meeting a female camp follower
• Meeting a member of Washington's Commander-in-Chief’s Guard 
• Learning who made Washington's tent
• Learning who made the watercolor
• Stitching a tent
• Making a watercolor

In February, History After Hours will have a love letters theme, exploring the romantic stories of Revolutionaries. In March, the theme will be centered around the women who disguised themselves as soldiers to fight in the Revolutionary War.

History After Hours

Once a month, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16
5-8 p.m. | $10 per person
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(877) 740-1776

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

