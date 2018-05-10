More Culture:

May 10, 2018

There's an open casting call at Golden Nugget for most typical Jersey musical you may ever see

Interested? Auditions are tomorrow at Atlantic City casino

By Emily Rolen
This photo taken Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, shows the exterior of the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City N.J.

The Golden Nugget Atlantic City is holding an open call Friday for the first time to cast a variety of “over the top characters” in a new musical that will premiere this summer.

From 1 to 8 p.m. in the Newport Room at the Nugget the creator and star of the show, Anthony Wilkinson, will host auditions for “My Big Gay Italian Christmas,” which he says holds a mirror to his personal life and family.

The show is set to premiere at the Golden Nugget for a Christmas-in-July weekend on July 28 after previews last December were well received by critics.

This is how Wilkinson describes it: "A bisexual love triangle, political conversations gone spoiled, a variety of over the top characters, and the snow storm of the century, are just a few ingredients of this Big Gay Italian Christmas lasagna.”

The open call is the first scouting event of its kind for the Golden Nugget. Wilkinson is hoping to recruit a large portion of the cast, save for fan favorites like his mother Debra Toscano and even Kim Pirrella, the sister to Melissa Gorga, a real-life Real Housewife of New Jersey  — which, in my opinion, is the perfect over-the-top touch the show needed.

The fourth installment is a follow-up to Wilkinson’s original trilogy of shows — My Big Gay Italian Wedding, My Big Gay Italian Funeral and My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis.

Here’s a taste of the madness if you are considering joining an off-broadway hit that has kicked up a decent amount of press over the years.

Wilkinson is a three-time Emmy award winner for his work on the soap "One Life to Live."

Emily Rolen
