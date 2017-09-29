Odd News Restaurants
Restaurant Bill Tab Stock prapassong/iStock

.

September 29, 2017

Mystery couple picking up tabs at Pennsylvania restaurant

Odd News Restaurants Pennsylvania Associated Press
By Kdka-Tv
Associated Press

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A mystery couple has been picking up the checks for other customers at a southwestern Pennsylvania restaurant.

KDKA-TV reports the couple has been doing that for years at the Applebee's in Washington, Pennsylvania, but only recently have their good deeds come to light.

Jolie Welling says she was celebrating her daughter's birthday only to find the couple recently paid the entire tab — for 16 people. 

Samantha Powell, the waitress for that party, says the gesture touched her, too, and almost brought her to tears.

Bernie Lewis, the restaurant's assistant manager, says she has sworn to keep the couple's secret.

Powell knows them, too, and says they own a local business. She says the man once told her he pays others' checks because, "I grew up poor and now I'm not."

Information from: KDKA-TV

Kdka-Tv

Just In

Must Read

Television

6ABC logo

Longtime 6ABC reporter and her cameraman are retiring

Colleges

07-121216_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Drexel pulls Greek life survey after outrage over 'offensive names'

Events

manayunk wall

After cancellation, Manayunk bike race set to return in 2018

Eagles

092517JoeyBosa

Eagles vs. Chargers: Five matchups to watch

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.