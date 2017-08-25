Nanny job listing offers $128,000 salary, world travel

Good pay and the ability to travel are usually attractive job perks for potential employees. One nanny job offers both — and that's an understatement.

A British job listing for a full-time nanny offers an annual salary that's more than $128,000. On top of that, the family seeking a nanny has four homes in London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta.

"The applicant therefore must be comfortable with flying regularly, as they may be required to travel internationally up to three times a week, depending where the children are," the listing reads.

The family has four children ages 2, 5, 7 and 15. Responsibilities include eating with the kids, running errands for them and taking them to daily appointments. The person who fills the job is expected to work six days a week, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oh, and if you're a partier, you need not apply.

"We do not mind what the nanny does with their free time, however binge drinking or drug taking will not be tolerated and will result in instant dismissal," the listing says.

While living in the UK, traveling constantly, working with kids and making a cushy salary may all add up to your dream job, you probably shouldn't send in a resume if you don't have the proper qualifications, which include a degree in child psychology and no less than 15 years experience as a nanny.

The listing included an update on Friday that said because of heavy news coverage of the listing, the family has been flooded with applications.

"There have been over 1000 applications to date and only a small handful meet the specific requirements and criteria clearly stipulated in the advert below," the update reads.

Therefore, the update says, "If you do not have ALL the necessary qualifications ... we would politely request that you DO NOT bother making an application as it is a WASTE OF OUR TIME and yours."