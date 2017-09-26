Where to find National Coffee Day deals

Crave coffee morning, noon and night?

Those who love the caffeinated drink should circle Friday, Sept. 29 in their calendar.

The date is National Coffee Day and local coffee shops are celebrating by offering deals.

Rival Bros. Coffee

Both Center City locations will be offering 12 oz. drip coffee for $1 all day. Find Rival Bros at 1528 Spruce St. and 2400 Lombard St.

Green Engine Coffee Co.

This suburban coffee shop will be selling 12 oz. cold brew coffee for $2 and affogatos using Capogiro for $2. Plus, there will be a special pop-up taco bar with $2 tacos.

Green Engine Coffee Co. is located at 16 Haverford Station Rd, Haverford, PA.

Dunkin' Donuts

Grab coffee with a friend or co-worker to score a BOGO deal. Buy one medium or large hot coffee and receive a medium-sized hot coffee for free.

Horn & Hardart

The company will be giving away free cups of its signature Liberty Roast blend in Rittenhouse Square, between noon and 2 p.m.

Check back for updates on more coffee deals.