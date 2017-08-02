Where to celebrate National Oyster Day in Philly

August 02, 2017
National Oyster Day is celebrated on Aug. 5. This year, the foodie holiday falls on a Saturday.
Take advantage of the weekend date by dining out. Restaurants across the city are offering deals on oysters and special menus highlighting the raw bar staple.
Aqimero, located in the Ritz Carlton, is celebrating National Oyster Day with two specials. Oysters will be $1.50 each and sparkling rosé wine will be half-price from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Aqimero also offers a $75 Endless Brunch & Bubbles menu on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included is a raw bar seafood presentation with – you guessed it – oysters, among other daily seafood selections.
3-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
10 Avenue of the Arts
(215) 523-8200
The Old City restaurant will offer a special National Oyster Day dinner for $60 per person on Aug. 5.
The meal will include:
• Raw oysters with lemon, olive oil, pickled watermelon rind and black pepper
• Grilled shrimp with smoked oyster aioli and cucumber
• Fried oysters with tomato salad
• Oyster-stuffed chicken, with oysters, oyster mushrooms, rye bread and summer squash
Reservations are required.
$60 per person
Dine on a half-dozen oysters on the half shell for $9 or bite into crispy buttermilk-fried oyster sliders with slaw, celery and long hot pepper hot sauce. The items will be available noon to 10 p.m.
Noon to 10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
135 S. 18th St.
(215) 825-7030
Of course Oyster House will celebrate National Oyster Day. There will be a menu takeover by oysters from top local growers.
Throughout the day, Oyster House will shuck more than six varieties of local oysters, chosen by owner Sam Mink for the quality of their product. The lineup includes 40 North (Barnegat Bay, NJ), Sweet Amalia (Cape May, NJ), Betsy’s Cape Shore Salts (Cape May, NJ) and Elder Point (Port Norris, NJ).
Mink will also offer littleneck and cherrystone clams from other local purveyors.
For late-night oyster-lovers, Oyster House’s Saturday buck-a-shuck happy hour will be 9-11 p.m. There will be $1 oysters, $3 shooters, $3 drafts and $5 punch.
All-day | Pay-as you-go
1516 Sansom St.
(215) 567-7683
Check back for updates on more National Oyster Day specials in Philly.