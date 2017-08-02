Where to celebrate National Oyster Day in Philly

National Oyster Day is celebrated on Aug. 5. This year, the foodie holiday falls on a Saturday.

Take advantage of the weekend date by dining out. Restaurants across the city are offering deals on oysters and special menus highlighting the raw bar staple.

Aqimero

Aqimero, located in the Ritz Carlton, is celebrating National Oyster Day with two specials. Oysters will be $1.50 each and sparkling rosé wine will be half-price from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aqimero also offers a $75 Endless Brunch & Bubbles menu on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included is a raw bar seafood presentation with – you guessed it – oysters, among other daily seafood selections.

3-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

10 Avenue of the Arts

(215) 523-8200



Fork

The Old City restaurant will offer a special National Oyster Day dinner for $60 per person on Aug. 5.

The meal will include:

• Raw oysters with lemon, olive oil, pickled watermelon rind and black pepper

• Grilled shrimp with smoked oyster aioli and cucumber

• Fried oysters with tomato salad

• Oyster-stuffed chicken, with oysters, oyster mushrooms, rye bread and summer squash

Reservations are required.



$60 per person

306 Market St.



(215) 625-9425