Food & Drink Oysters
Oysters Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

Aqimero's $75 Endless Brunch & Bubbles includes a raw bar seafood presentation, endless selections of Aqimero's brunch foods and endless bubbly drinks.

August 02, 2017

Where to celebrate National Oyster Day in Philly

One spot is offering $1 oysters

Food & Drink Oysters Philadelphia Restaurants Holidays
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

National Oyster Day is celebrated on Aug. 5. This year, the foodie holiday falls on a Saturday.

Take advantage of the weekend date by dining out. Restaurants across the city are offering deals on oysters and special menus highlighting the raw bar staple.

Aqimero

Aqimero, located in the Ritz Carlton, is celebrating National Oyster Day with two specials. Oysters will be $1.50 each and sparkling rosé wine will be half-price from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aqimero also offers a $75 Endless Brunch & Bubbles menu on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to  3 p.m. Included is a raw bar seafood presentation with – you guessed it – oysters, among other daily seafood selections.

3-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
10 Avenue of the Arts
(215) 523-8200

Fork

The Old City restaurant will offer a special National Oyster Day dinner for $60 per person on Aug. 5. 

The meal will include:

• Raw oysters with lemon, olive oil, pickled watermelon rind and black pepper
• Grilled shrimp with smoked oyster aioli and cucumber
• Fried oysters with tomato salad
• Oyster-stuffed chicken, with oysters, oyster mushrooms, rye bread and summer squash

Reservations are required.

$60 per person
306 Market St.
(215) 625-9425

RELATED: Enjoy cheesesteaks and other Philly-centric foods at festival in Citizens Bank ParkNew sandwich and a secret menu item now available at Shake Shack

a. kitchen

Dine on a half-dozen oysters on the half shell for $9 or bite into crispy buttermilk-fried oyster sliders with slaw, celery and long hot pepper hot sauce. The items will be available noon to 10 p.m.

Noon to 10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
135 S. 18th St.
(215) 825-7030

Oyster House

Of course Oyster House will celebrate National Oyster Day. There will be a menu takeover by oysters from top local growers. 

Throughout the day, Oyster House will shuck more than six varieties of local oysters, chosen by owner Sam Mink for the quality of their product. The lineup includes 40 North (Barnegat Bay, NJ), Sweet Amalia (Cape May, NJ), Betsy’s Cape Shore Salts (Cape May, NJ) and Elder Point (Port Norris, NJ). 

Mink will also offer littleneck and cherrystone clams from other local purveyors. 

For late-night oyster-lovers, Oyster House’s Saturday buck-a-shuck happy hour will be 9-11 p.m. There will be $1 oysters, $3 shooters, $3 drafts and $5 punch.

All-day | Pay-as you-go
1516 Sansom St.
(215) 567-7683

Check back for updates on more National Oyster Day specials in Philly.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.