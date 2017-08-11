Here's what to do on National Prosecco Day – drink lots of bubbly

National Prosecco Day is celebrated Aug. 13, which happens to fall on a Sunday this year. The fizz from Italy deserves its own day for many reasons.

Prosecco makes everything classier, even doughnuts and beer pong, apparently. No one looks down on you if you have it for breakfast, and it's generally cheaper to buy than Champagne.

While prosecco and Champagne both have bubbles, they don't have much else in common, actually. They come from different places, are made from different grapes and have different flavor profiles.

Prosecco is generally characterized by notes of green apple.

Make plans to pop bottles on Sunday in celebration of the sparkling wine by using our guide below.

Where to go if you want to drink unlimited prosecco at brunch...

C'mon, who doesn't? Below are two spots where you can cheers many, many, many times to National Prosecco Day.

Brigantessa

Brunch is served Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at this Italian restaurant on Passyunk Avenue. Bottomless cocktails are $20 with the purchase of a brunch entree.

Besides prosecco mimosas, the selection includes Bloody Marias with tequila, Bloody Marys with vodka and Greyhounds with either gin or vodka.

Brigantessa is located at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave.

Jones

This retro-chic spot by Washington Square Park offers bottomless Bellinis, a drink that originated in Italy and is traditionally made with prosecco.

The restaurant brings the bottles of bubbly and the fruit purée mixers to the table, so guests can mix themselves.

Jones is located at 700 Chestnut St.

Where to go if you want a fancy prosecco cocktail...

Do it for the 'gram. These cocktails are pleasing to the eye and the taste buds.

Capofitto

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Capofitto also makes a Sgroppino of the Day, served with the freshest seasonal ingredients — or, as the Capofitto team likes to say, “whatever is delicious and made this morning!”



This Old City spot has perfected a slushy version of an Italian classic. The Limone is made with lemon sorbetto, vodka and prosecco.



Capofitto is located at 223 Chestnut St.



Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Try the Bellini with fresh peach purée or the Rossini with fresh strawberry purée.



Gran Caffe L'Aquila is located at 1716 Chestnut St.

Bar Amis

The Alto is made with prosecco, blood orange bitters and ginger liqueur, while the Sicilian Lemonade uses house-made limoncello, mint, prosecco and soda. Both are equally refreshing on a hot summer day.



Bar Amis is located at 4503 S. Broad St., in the Navy Yard.



How to make a prosecco cocktail in your own home...

Grab a bottle of your favorite prosecco – if you need recommendations, I suggest La Marca or Santa Margherita – and use the recipes below to make your own bubbly creation.

Go ahead and feel fancy, while lounging on the couch in sweats. You deserve it.

Cucumber Lime & Basil Prosecco Spritzer

Courtesy of 5W Public Relations/PhillyVoice Ah, looks so refreshing!

Ingredients:

1 lime (juiced)

4 basil leaves

4 cucumber slices

Prosecco

Directions:

Muddle lime juice, basil and cucumber in a shaker glass. For extra flavor infusion, allow mixture to marinate in the fridge for at least one hour. Add ice and shake mixture. Strain the juice only (about 1/2 ounce) into glass. Top with prosecco and garnish with a basil leaf and cucumber slice.



Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade

Ingredients:

1/8 cup of sugar

1/8 cup of lemon sugar

1/2 tablespoon of lemon rind (grated)

1 cup of mashed raspberries

Prosecco

Directions:

Combine sugar and juice in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 minute, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Stir in lemon rind and 1/2 cup of mashed raspberries. Combine mixture and prosecco in pitcher. Sprinkle remaining lemon rind and raspberries among the glasses.