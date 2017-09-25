Television Megyn Kelly
Megan Kelly Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP

Journalist Megyn Kelly poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at MILK Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles.

September 25, 2017

WATCH: NBC's Megyn Kelly says she's 'done with politics' on 'Today' debut

Television Megyn Kelly United States NBC Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Megyn Kelly made her debut as an NBC morning TV host on Monday with the declaration that she's "kind of done with politics for now."

The former Fox News Channel anchor was in the thick of it during the 2016 presidential campaign, most notably when then-candidate Donald Trump turned on her following her sharp questioning of him in a debate.

Kelly, who is now hosting the third hour of NBC's "Today" show, said she hoped viewers would "have a laugh with us, a smile, sometimes a tear and maybe a little hope" to start the day.

She interviewed the cast of NBC's revived comedy "Will & Grace" on her debut program.


Just In

Must Read

Television

AP_17255625159533.jpg

The huge train set John Oliver gave a news station is officially on display at a Pa. museum

Eagles

092317JakeElliott

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game

Eagles

092417_JakeTwoElliott

Twitter reacts to Jake Elliott's ridiculous, game-winning 61-yard field goal

Opinion

Frank Rizzo statue cleaned

Top 100 submissions on what to do with the Rizzo statue

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.