NBC’s SNL specials, preempted by Eagles game, airing on COZI TV

Back in March, in the midst of its highest-rated season in years, NBC announced that it would give a four-week summer run, on Thursdays, to a primetime version of its Weekend Update segment.

Giving the SNL writers and performers a chance to comment on the political scene and other topics left untouched since the most recent season wrapped up in May, the SNL Weekend Update Summer Edition features anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. The first of the four episodes aired last Thursday, with highlights including SNL alum Bill Hader’s Anthony Scaramucci impression and a gag involving Eric Trump (Alex Moffatt) struggling with a fidget spinner.

However, there’s something else scheduled for those same four August Thursday nights, beginning last week: The Eagles’ entire preseason schedule. And because NBC 10 is the official home of the Eagles’ team-produced preseason telecasts, all four games are airing in the local market on channel 10, in place of NBC’s primetime schedule.

So are local SNL fans out of luck? Fortunately, no.

The SNL specials will air at 9 p.m. on NBC 10’s sister station, known as COZI TV. COZI TV is channel 248 for Comcast customers and 460 for Verizon FIOS users. For those in town using over-the-air antennas, it is channel 10.2:





This was the case last Thursday, for the preseason opener, and it also goes for this week’s Eagles preseason game against the Buffalo Bills (at 7 p.m. Thursday), and the games the following two Thursdays against the Miami Dolphins (August 24) and New York Jets (August 31.)

COZI TV will also be showing the rest of NBC's Thursday night lineup on those Thursdays: The game show, "The Wall," at 8 p.m., followed by SNL at 9 p.m., the sitcom, "Good News" at 9:30 p.m. and the medical drama "The Night Shift" at 10 p.m.. NBC, during last Thursday’s Eagles game, showed plenty of reminders that fans of SNL and the other shows knew the proper channel.

So, if you’re watching the game to check out the Eagles in preseason action, you can DVR SNL on those channels. If you’re not a football fan but want to see what SNL came up with this week, you can watch the show on COZI TV. Either way, expect at least part of the 30-minute SNL episode to go viral on the web and social media within minutes of its airing.

COZI TV is an NBC Universal-owned broadcast network that, when not providing a simulcast partner, mostly airs re-runs of "Miami Vice," "Columbo" and other vintage TV series.

Meanwhile, once September rolls around, SNL will return to its natural Saturday night time slot, with the Eagles getting back to playing on Sunday afternoons.