Neighbor sought in murder of young Bucks County couple

Authorities are hoping the public can help them locate a neighbor sought in connection with the murders of the young couple found Tuesday morning in their home on a quiet street in Bucks County.

Detectives want to question the neighbor about the slayings of the Tyler Christopher and Christina Celenza Roy, 27 and 28, respectively, in their home at 26 Kitty Knight Drive in Northampton Township, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.



The neighbor was identified as Daniel Kenneth Mooney, 26, a former area resident but who had no apparent relationship with the couple.

According to First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore, Mooney is considered armed and dangerous, and may be walking with a pronounced limp, authorities said. Police are seeking him in connection with the murders and in the theft of their Ford Edge SUV from the residence, which was found Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia along with Mooney's cellphone.

"We believe he could be armed," Shore said, "and he certainly may be dangerous, based on the goings-on over the past couple of days."

A warrant has also been issued for the theft of an unrelated vehicle in Northampton on Monday night, Shore said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Google/StreetView Google/StreetView The young couple was found murdered Tuesday in this home on Kitty Knight Drive in Northampton Township, authorities said.

Northampton Police Chief Michael Clark said Tuesday night that there was no sign of forced entry to the house.

He said the police had had no contact with the victims, who had purchased the home in 2016, the year they were married. "They seemed to be a nice young couple that just happened to be unfortunate victims in this case," he said.

A painter working at the home on Tuesday morning found the husband's body on the second floor and called police. Officers arriving on scene found the wife's body on the same floor, police said.

Authorities haven't said how they died, but autopsies are planned Thursday to determine the causes of death, according to authorities.

Anyone who encounters Mooney in person is cautioned not to confront him, but to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about Mooney's location is asked to call 215-322-6114, or to click the Submit a Tip online. People who submit tips via Crimewatch may remain anonymous if they so choose.