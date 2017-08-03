Video: Nerlens Noel does not miss Philadelphia

Nerlens Noel, whom I once stood behind in line at my old neighborhood Wawa at Second Street near South, not only apparently does not miss being my neighbor but doesn't miss the city at all.

Professional s***-stirrers TMZ recently caught up with the free agent NBA center and former Sixer outside a Los Angeles nightclub in the wee morning hours.

When asked if he missed Philly, Noel responded: "Nah."

Noel was traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline this past February in a deal that was seen as a losing one for the Sixers.