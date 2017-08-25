Netflix teases season four of 'Black Mirror' in new trailer

Stop what you're doing – Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the long-anticipated season four of the popular British science fiction series "Black Mirror."

The 50-second-long clip reveals the titles of the upcoming six episodes, while Variety reports that the streaming service will release the episodes for viewers "later this year."

The trailer shows lots of what fans would expect – action, running, tears and technology. Episode titles include "Crocodile," "Arkangel," "Hang the DJ," "USS Callister," "Metalhead" and "Black Museum."

The official Twitter account for Netflix U.S. tweeted the clip early Friday with the caption, "Things are looking up."

While little is known about the six episodes, Variety reports that fans can expect a fairly star-studded set of minds behind the season. Jodie Foster served as the director of "Arkangel," while Tim Van Patten of "Game of Thrones" and "The Sopranos" was the mind behind "Hang the DJ."



The series' episodes tend to take satirical and often dark twists on reality. "Black Mirror" first premiered in the United Kingdom in 2011 but gained immense popularity after Netflix debuted the show in October 2016.



