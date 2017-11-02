Technology Apartments
The three studio units are fully furnished and available for minimum stays of 30 days.

New digital apartment service Stayawhile launches in Philly

Network offers an Airbnb-like model for those in search of longer stays

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Attention, digital nomads: An apartment-finding service that markets itself as a middle ground between Airbnb and long-term rentals has come to Philadelphia.

Stayawhile, a multi-continental network of upscale apartments for medium-length stays, has made three units available at a new building in Philly's Old City neighborhood.

The apartments on East Market Street cost $78 a day and $2,340 per month. Renters must book for a minimum of 30 days.

The units are fully furnished studios with a stocked kitchen, bathroom and laundry, and all units also have WiFi and cable, the company said.

Those interested in using the service need to apply for a Stayawhile membership and must pass credit and background checks. Members can then use the service in Philly and a number of other cities in the U.S. and Europe.

"Let's be honest, finding an apartment can be stressful. We're committed to making that process as easy and enjoyable as possible," the Stayawhile website tells visitors.

The service launched in June and opened shop in Philly in October, CurbedPhilly reported.

More information on Stayawhile or its available apartments in Philly can be found on its website.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

