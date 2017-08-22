New Eventbrite, SocialLadder partnership streamlines ticket purchase process

Eventbrite, one of world’s largest event technology and ticketing platforms, recently announced its partnership with SocialLadder, the company that allows for the swapping and selling of tickets peer-to-peer. Last week, SocialLadder made its technology available as an extension to Eventbrite, along with the company’s online ticketing technology and brand ambassador management system.

"SocialLadder and Eventbrite share a lot of the same philosophies about technology, fan engagement and event organization, so partnering with a company of this size and at this level is exciting for us,” said Alana Bly, co-founder of SocialLadder, which is based in Philadelphia.

"A partnership with a company like Eventbrite is exciting for a startup. The impact that it will have on our growth and overall success will help us create more opportunities for tech in Philadelphia."

The new partnership allows event organizers to activate peer-to-peer marketing with one click, giving them direct access to SocialLadder’s network and enabling them to secure tickets of all kinds where they hear about them most – from their friends.

According to Bly, it essentially streamlines a traditionally complicated process, making for a win-win for Eventbrite and SocialLadder.