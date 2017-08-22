Allergies Pollen
August 22, 2017

New Google feature makes it way easier to prepare for allergy season

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Pollen is a big enemy for many Philadelphians, with the city ranking as one of the “Allergy Capitals” of the country, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

What's worse, we're coming very close to September, which is one of the worst months for allergy sufferers. With the return of September hay fever season looming, a new project from Google is designed to help prepare you for what's ahead.

Partnering with The Weather Channel, Google now has an easy-access pollen forecast, giving a five-day outlook for your zip code's pollen count. (Side note: the count in Philly is low for the next five days, according to the new feature).

The feature is a helpful solution as meteorologists and other tech giants alike try to find solutions that can accurately report on pollen predictions.

The American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology also offers a daily pollen and spore level report for different regions throughout the nation, giving specifics on concentrations from trees, weeds, grass, and mold.

To create the feature, Google pulled The Weather Channel’s pollen index and forecast data, also enabling users on the app to get notifications for their daily pollen levels and forecasts.

As noted, September is one of the worst months for allergy sufferers, rivaled by the spring allergies common throughout April and May.

Marielle Mondon

