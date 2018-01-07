January 07, 2018

With approval of bill, New Jersey could offer Amazon $3 billion in tax breaks

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Amazon Taxes
10182017_AmazonCampusAerials Source/www.amazon.com

This aerial photo shows the campus of Amazon headquarters in Seattle. The online retailing giant is looking for a place to building its second headquarters, and Philadelphia hopes to get prime consideration.

A bill currently working its way through New Jersey legislature is promising a $3 billion tax break to Amazon if the online retail giant brings at least 30,000 jobs to the state.

According to WHYY, the official vote on the bill should occur Monday, Jan. 8. It was already approved by separate Assembly and Senate committees last Friday. 

Governer Chris Christie is expected to sign it into law, thus allowing the state Economic Development Authority to offer Amazon $10,000 in tax credits for every new job in New Jersey. This is double the amount the EDA can currently give, WHYY notes.

In the fight to land Amazon’s second headquarters, initiatives like this are not uncommon among contenders, though critics, including John Oliver, note how tax incentives can do more harm than good in trying to create jobs and jumpstart a region's economy. Other critics of such tax incentives argue those funds could be better invested in education, transit, or other services.

“It’s about jobs, jobs, jobs, and more jobs on top of that,” Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto said to WHYY. 

“I’ve never been one of the biggest fans of tax incentives, but when we can have so many jobs in the state of New Jersey, it will be great.”

Though Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney shied away from discussing tax incentives in his formal reveal of the city’s Amazon proposal, some reports estimate the city will offer Amazon a $1 billion tax break.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Amazon Taxes Philadelphia Tax Cuts Business New Jersey Economy Newark Jobs

Just In

Must Read

Donovan McNabb

Donovan McNabb out at ESPN after sexual harassment allegations
McNabb - USA TODAY

Eagles

What they're saying: One stat that matters for Eagles ... and why they may have several holes to fill in offseason
010517_Foles-Eagles_usat

Hospitals

Two Philly hospitals penalized for high injury, infection rates
Stock_Carroll - Hospital ER Stethescope

Opinion

Supermarket cupcakes win, kids lose when teachers don't have enough prep time
01052018_cupcakes_AW

Pizzagate

Pizzagate conspirators come for Penn grad John Legend
John Legend

Medical Marijuana

Unclear how Sessions' decision will affect Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program
Jeff Sessions

Escapes

Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.