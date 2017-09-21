Fundraising Cooper University Health Care
Cooper_Fifis2017_028.jpg Jonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice

Attending the fundraiser at Ponzio's in Cherry Hill were, Chris Fifis; John Fifis; Susan Bass Levin, President and CEO, The Cooper Foundation; Philip Norcross, Chairman, The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees; Violetta Fifis; George E. Norcross, III, Chairman, Cooper University Health Care; Nick Fifis, and John Giambanis.

September 21, 2017

New Jersey leaders unite to support lung cancer research

The Cooper Foundation and Fifis family hosts 7th annual fundraiser for former owner of Ponzio's Diner in Cherry Hill

Fundraising Cooper University Health Care Philadelphia Lung Cancer Camden Lung Cancer Awareness
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

The Cooper Foundation of Cooper University Health Care and Ponzio’s Diner-Bakery-Bar hosted the Seventh Annual Jim Fifis Lung Cancer Research Fund Dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Guests attended the dinner at Ponzio’s in Cherry Hill as Susan Bass-Levin, President and CEO of the Cooper Foundation, announced that the dinner had raised $110,000 this year – and a total of $760,000 since its founding in 2011. Prior to his passing in 2007, Jim Fifis, a longtime owner of Ponzio's, asked his sons to advocate for a cure to lung cancer. 

“This benefit dinner is our way of honoring our dad and supporting research at MD Anderson Cooper, so, in the future, no other families have to lose their loved one to lung cancer,” said Nick Fifis. 

Below is a gallery of images from the event.

NoneJonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice

Charlie Foulke, Owner, Cherry Hill Triplex; David Fleisher, President, Cherry Hill Council, and Cherry Hill Mayor Chuck Cahn.


NoneJonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice

Donna Forman, 2nd Vice Chair, The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees, and Lori Rovins.


NoneJonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice

Kristine Mykulowycz, RN; Kevin Callahan, MD; Polina Khrizman, MD, and Jordan Goldberger, all of MD Anderson Cooper.


NoneJonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice

Former Philadelphia Flyer Chris Therien and Nick Fifis.


NoneJonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice

Adrienne Kirby, Ph.D., President and CEO, Cooper University Health Care and Christine Winn, Senior Vice President, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.


NoneJonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice

Anthony Mazzarelli, MD, Senior Executive Vice President, Cooper University Health Care, and Generosa Grana, MD, Director, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.


Full disclosure: PhillyVoice Founder and CEO Lexie Norcross serves on the Cooper Foundation board of trustees. She is the president of the Norcross Foundation, and her father, George E. Norcross III, is the chairman of the board of trustees of Cooper University Hospital.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll

thom@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

AP_17260755561764.jpg

Brandon Brooks: Obviously, we want to run the ball more

Transportation

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Pennsylvania Turnpike warns of 80-mile detour this weekend

Surveys

03_041417_PhilaSkyline_Carroll.jpg

Survey: Amid Amazon headquarters race, Philly has a ‘reputation problem’ among job seekers

Television

Christie vs Insurer Budget

Chris Christie gets 'awkward' with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski after 'odd attraction' comment

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.