New Jersey leaders unite to support lung cancer research

The Cooper Foundation of Cooper University Health Care and Ponzio’s Diner-Bakery-Bar hosted the Seventh Annual Jim Fifis Lung Cancer Research Fund Dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Guests attended the dinner at Ponzio’s in Cherry Hill as Susan Bass-Levin, President and CEO of the Cooper Foundation, announced that the dinner had raised $110,000 this year – and a total of $760,000 since its founding in 2011. Prior to his passing in 2007, Jim Fifis, a longtime owner of Ponzio's, asked his sons to advocate for a cure to lung cancer.

“This benefit dinner is our way of honoring our dad and supporting research at MD Anderson Cooper, so, in the future, no other families have to lose their loved one to lung cancer,” said Nick Fifis.

Below is a gallery of images from the event.

Jonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice Charlie Foulke, Owner, Cherry Hill Triplex; David Fleisher, President, Cherry Hill Council, and Cherry Hill Mayor Chuck Cahn.

Jonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice Donna Forman, 2nd Vice Chair, The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees, and Lori Rovins.

Jonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice Kristine Mykulowycz, RN; Kevin Callahan, MD; Polina Khrizman, MD, and Jordan Goldberger, all of MD Anderson Cooper.

Jonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice Former Philadelphia Flyer Chris Therien and Nick Fifis.

Jonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice Adrienne Kirby, Ph.D., President and CEO, Cooper University Health Care and Christine Winn, Senior Vice President, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.

Jonathan Kolbe/for PhillyVoice Anthony Mazzarelli, MD, Senior Executive Vice President, Cooper University Health Care, and Generosa Grana, MD, Director, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.

Full disclosure: PhillyVoice Founder and CEO Lexie Norcross serves on the Cooper Foundation board of trustees. She is the president of the Norcross Foundation, and her father, George E. Norcross III, is the chairman of the board of trustees of Cooper University Hospital.





