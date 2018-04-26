April 26, 2018

Rare tick species persists in New Jersey as expert warns of East Coast 'explosion'

Experts warn pet owners to monitor their animals extra closely for the tiny bugs

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Ticks Lyme Disease
New Jersey Tick New Jersey Department of Agriculture/Contributed Art

The longhorned or bush tick.

As experts warn regions up and down the East Coast of a massive “tick explosion” headed for us this summer, New Jersey may now be home to a rare species of the small arachnids. 

Dr. Thomas Mather, an entomology professor at the University of Rhode Island, offered an eerie warning to unsuspecting tick hosts, telling WHIO that the tick population is eyeing its prey (us) and “hoping something will walk by that they can latch on.”

Mather even spearheads an entire website dedicated to monitoring the impending Planet of the Ticks – TickEncounter – offering tips on how to avoid ticks throughout May and June, which are cited as the “tickiest months” on the site’s Facebook.

With this threat, Mather notes, the East Coast is harder hit by Lyme disease than anywhere else in the country. If untreated, Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms in people, and in worse cases spread infections throughout the heart and nervous system.

To steer clear of ticks this season, TickEncounter points out that you have to be extra careful monitoring your pets when they run freely through the wilderness (or your fenced in backyard). A group of ticks could cling on and be hard to spot in your pet’s fur.

This is the latest in disturbing local tick news after an exotic species more common in Australia and Asia made its way to Hunterdon County, New Jersey, last year, when a sheep that had no history of foreign travel was infested with thousands of the ticks.

Now, officials are saying the species has survived the winter and may have become an established group in the state. According to Patch, the species can grow up to the size of a pea. It's still a mystery how the bugs ended up in New Jersey. 

"State and USDA employees will be working with the public to determine if the tick has spread to new areas and to educate the public about protecting livestock and pets from this pest," the NJ Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

The species, named Haemaphysalis longicornis Neumann, is known as a cattle tick and is more common to warmer regions. It has been linked to other human diseases commonly linked to ticks, including Lyme disease and several bacterial and viral diseases.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Ticks Lyme Disease Philadelphia East Coast Health Risks Animals

Just In

Must Read

Feuds

It's one angry man versus his angry neighbors in Yorktown
02262018_Yorktown_controversy

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first-round 2018 NFL Mock Draft
042518RogerGoodell

Food

Of all Philly foods, what would you miss most?
Philly Pretzel Factory Single Pretzel

Movies

Your ultimate guide to free outdoor movie screenings in Philly
Movies in Clark Park

Courts

Family sues Upper Dublin School District, alleging discrimination against disabled son
04262018_Sandy_Run_MS.jpg

Sixers

Joel Embiid's Game 5 performance should scare any future playoff opponent
042518-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.