Odd News
Maggie the dog Leonia Police Department/Courtesy

The Leonia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Maggie, a two-year-old Maltese.

August 23, 2017

New Jersey woman says Tinder date swiped dog

Odd News
By Associated Press

LEONIA, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say a woman's Tinder date stole a family dog while she was housesitting.

Authorities say the theft happened Sunday night in Leonia. The 18-year-old called 911 after she realized the family's white Maltese, Maggie, was missing.

Investigators say the man who the woman invited over brought another man with him. Police say the dog disappeared after the pair visited the home. Investigators say a laptop and Amazon package were also stolen while the woman was distracted.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

